LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It may be March, but for some, it's already the start of spooky season at Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
Waverly is back open and running.
It reopened on Wednesday, March 1, for the 2023 season.
This comes after a settlement between the owners of the property — the Mattingly family — and the Waverly Hills Historical Society.
Anyone can get tickets for paranormal and historical tours, as well as investigations on Waverly's website.
They start at $30.
