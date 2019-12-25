LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For those without a home to celebrate Christmas, Wayside Christian Mission helped them out.
The shelter hosted its annual Christmas celebration on Wednesday.
Shelter workers served breakfast, lunch and dinner to everyone, along with providing some entertainment.
Chief Operating officer Nina Moseley says people who are homeless around the holidays feel especially down about things, but that's why Wayside is around, to help.
"We want everyone, all of the homeless, to know that they are cared for. This community cares for them, and to have a fun, stress free day," Moseley said.
By the end of Wednesday, Wayside expects to have served about 2,000 meals.
Moseley says she's especially thankful to all of the shelter's nearly 600 volunteers who helped make the celebration possible.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.