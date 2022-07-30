LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB News brought home more than a dozen Emmys at the Ohio Valley Emmy Awards on Saturday night.
WDRB News was honored with Overall Excellence and News Excellence at the ceremony hosted at the Renaissance Hotel in Columbus, Ohio.
“It is an honor to be recognized with so many Emmy awards," said Jennifer Keeney, WDRB News Director. "There aren’t many stations like WDRB and we know how fortunate we are to have to have so many dedicated journalists in our newsroom. We love our community and it is a privilege to be able to tell its stories.”
WDRB News at 4 won for Evening Newscast, while WDRB news at 10 won for Weekend Newscast.
In the Team Coverage category, WDRB won for its coverage of the December Tornadoes.
WDRB also won numerous other categories in health and medical, hard news report, hard news reporting, politics/government, live news producer, director, reporter - specialty assignment and anchor - weather.
The annual Emmy awards are among the highest achievements in journalism and recognize excellence in the television broadcasting industry.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.