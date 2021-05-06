LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB is humbled to announce that the station has been awarded a 2021 regional Edward R. Murrow Award for breaking news coverage of the Breonna Taylor protests.
As you know, Taylor's death and the protests surrounding it marked a historic time in our community, and the repercussions were felt across the country. It was our mission to cover these events fairly, and safely -- to bring you to the moments that redefined our community and allow you to see what was happening as it happened.
It is an honor to accept the Murrow, one of the highest awards in journalism, from the Radio Television Digital News Association.
Since 1971, RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Murrow Awards. The organization says Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.
WDRB would like to thank you, our viewers and readers, for following our reporting on air and online, and for trusting us to tell these important stories that we continue to follow.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.