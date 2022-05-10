LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A WDRB meteorologist was called out on national television Monday night.
Jack Harlow appeared on The Tonight Show for his first talk show interview to promote his new album "Come Home the Kids Miss You."
During the interview, Jimmy Fallon pulled out a picture of a show in Birmingham, Alabama, on Harlow's first tour. WDRB Meteorologist Bryce Jones was one of 10 people at that show in January 2018.
"There's like 10 people there," Fallon said. "They're not even looking at you, these guys. They're talking to each other like, 'Hey, what's up man? What do you think of the concert?'"
Jones, in the University of Kentucky sweatshirt, got busted by Fallon for talking to his friend instead of paying attention to Harlow's show.
.@jackharlow reminisces on his first ever concert in Birmingham, Alabama! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/6WRU5BLii1— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) May 10, 2022
"You know what's crazy — I went back to Birmingham in the fall. And we sold it out in three seconds," Harlow told Fallon. "And like maybe seven of the people were there from this photo. And they had on the same outfits."
Fallon asked him how it felt to go from concerts with 10 people to an international tour.
"It's validating. I appreciate it. ... I know I worked for it and I don't take it for granted at all because of that," Harlow said. "I begged people to rock with me. ... I really put in the work.
Harlow was in town last weekend to call the Rider's Up and to sign CDs at a local record shop.
