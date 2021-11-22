LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB Meteorologist Bryce Jones got a special shoutout at Jack Harlow's concert in Birmingham over the weekend.
Harlow is a Louisville native and Grammy-nominated rapper.
Bryce was at Harlow's first tour in Birmingham, Alabama, in January 2018.
In the small crowd is Bryce in a UK sweatshirt.
Over the weekend, Harlow called out Bryce at his concert in Birmingham, where Bryce was wearing the same UK sweatshirt again.
Bryce got to go backstage and catch up with Harlow, who he said is one of the most genuine and humble guys out there.
Harlow plans to perform five consecutive nights in Louisville next month.
