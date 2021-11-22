Bryce and Jack Harlow

WDRB Meteorologist Bryce Jones backstage at Louisville native Jack Harlow's concert in Birmingham, Alabama. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB Meteorologist Bryce Jones got a special shoutout at Jack Harlow's concert in Birmingham over the weekend.

Harlow is a Louisville native and Grammy-nominated rapper.

Bryce was at Harlow's first tour in Birmingham, Alabama, in January 2018.

In the small crowd is Bryce in a UK sweatshirt.

WDRB Meteorologist (bottom right in the UK hoodie) at Jack Harlow's first show in Birmingham, Alabama, in January 2018.

Over the weekend, Harlow called out Bryce at his concert in Birmingham, where Bryce was wearing the same UK sweatshirt again.

Bryce got to go backstage and catch up with Harlow, who he said is one of the most genuine and humble guys out there.

Harlow plans to perform five consecutive nights in Louisville next month.

