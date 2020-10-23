LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Thanks to dozens of WDRB viewers Chris Sutter is now on the verge of ending his years long feud will Hollywood A-Lister William Shatner.
In 2016 Shatner blocked Chris on Twitter following his report on the star's visit to Louisville during the Kentucky State Fair.
Fast forward to 2020, a WDRB News employee reached out to Shanter to get Chris unblocked. Shatner gave WDRB a goal of raising $500 for his Hollywood Charity Horse Show.
Thanks to you, that goal was reached Friday morning on GoFundMe. Donations are still being accepted.
The ball is now in Shatner's court to unblock Chris.
