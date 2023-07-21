LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mural in Louisville is reminding the city of protests that broke out across the state after police shot and killed Breonna Taylor.
The mural can be seen driving down Third Street in downtown Louisville, next to the Third Street Dive. It's a quiet moment captured during the height of protests that changed the city forever, but the original photo was actually taken in the state's capitol of Frankfort.
On June 5, 2020, protestors marched to the capitol. David McAtee had been killed in Louisville just days earlier, which is why Twan Dorondo — a Louisville man at the center of the photo and the mural — made the drive as McAtee was a family friend.
"It all starts with this, the knowledge of seeing a simple piece of art and being like, 'Huh, I wonder what goes on, let me read it. Oh wow, the protests,'" Dorondo said. "It's all about knowledge. As soon as you can learn it, learn it and share it."
In this moment, Dorondo said he was telling those around him to soak in the energy of the protest, thousands fighting for justice and an end to police brutality.
Dorondo and the man who took the photo, local Pulitzer Prize winning photographer Jon Cherry, hope people recognize the power behind the message.
"This isn't something that can be paved over, a book banned or burned," said Cherry. "It's gonna serve as an ever-living reminder of what happened in here, the fact that we have so much work to do."
The mural, "Twan's Gift," was commissioned through the city's Board of Public Art.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and his wife, as well as Lonnie Ali, were among those who attended Friday's mural unveiling.
