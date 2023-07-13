LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman got quite the surprise after winning the Kentucky 5 jackpot this week.
The woman, who wants to stay anonymous, and her husband realized they won after looking up the winning numbers on her phone. They scanned the ticket on the Kentucky Lottery app to make sure it was legit. The $1 ticket she bought matched all five numbers, winning the $455,000 jackpot.
"It was crazy, we screamed; 'We won it," the woman said in a news release. "It was like, 'Oh wow.'"
The woman received a check for $325,325 after taxes on Wednesday.
The couple plan to buy a new home with the winnings.
The winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Shepherdsville Road in Louisville, and the store will receive $4,550 for selling the winning ticket.
