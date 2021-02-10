LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The threat of winter weather in Kentucky and southern Indiana is forcing the Louisville Metro Health Department to close the COVID-19 clinic at Broadbent Arena.
The vaccination site will close early, and all appointments after 2:30 p.m. will be rescheduled. There is no information on how people with appointments will be contacted.
Depending on the weather, the vaccination clinic will resume normal operations on Thursday.
Due to severe weather and in order to protect the safety of our staff, volunteers, and clients, we will close our vaccination site at Broadbent Arena early today. All appointments after 2:30pm will be rescheduled. We expect to resume regular operations tomorrow, weather pending pic.twitter.com/20oZaEWnW5— LouMetroHealth (@LouMetroHealth) February 10, 2021
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that the commonwealth's regional COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closed Thursday to ensure residents are not traveling amid dangerous conditions.
If you had an appointment Thursday at one of the Kroger-run sites, located in Lexington, Bowling Green and Covington, the governor said a representative will be in touch about rescheduling.
Beshear later said it was too early to determine if the sites will be able to open Friday.
The Shelby County COVID vaccination Clinic on Wednesday is canceling appointments after 10:30 a.m. because of the weather. The clinic has been rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 15. Appointment times at the Shelby County Health Department will remain the same. If you are unable to attend your COVID vaccine appointment, please call (502) 390-2600 to cancel your appointment.
The Trimble County COVID vaccination Clinic on Wednesday is also canceled and rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 19. Appointment times at the Trimble County Fairgrounds remain the same. If you are unable to make your appointment, please call (502) 390-2600 to cancel your appointment.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.