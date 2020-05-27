LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wednesday is the last official day of school for students in Jefferson County Public Schools.
The district started online classes April 7 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Individual schools are celebrating seniors, including virtual ceremonies. The district also plans to hold commencements later in the year as soon as health guidelines allow it.
Every school has come up with a plan for students to pick up their belongings.
A decision on the start of school in the fall will depend upon the health situation surrounding COVID-19 as summer progresses. Superintendent Marty Pollio said the district is going to announce possible plans under different scenarios in June.
He said schools will need to be flexible when it comes to potential plans.
