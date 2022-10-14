LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 over the Sherman Minton Bridge will close the night of Nov. 11 and reopen more than two days later.
In a news release Friday, officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal project said crews will perform "demolition activities" on the lower deck of the bridge.
The closure will begin at 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14.
Construction officials suggest drivers who'd normally take the bridge to get from southern Indiana into west Louisville via I-64 instead use Interstates 265 and 65. Eastbound drivers approaching the bridge will be forced off the interstate at the West 5th Street exit in New Albany.
