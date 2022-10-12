LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Project officials are citing "additional work" that needs to be finished as a reason for the delay of a nine-day closure of the eastbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge.
A new start date for the closure has yet to be announced.
The closure has been delayed twice, project officials said. It was originally supposed to begin Oct. 10 but was then delayed to Oct. 12, which was also delayed.
Project leaders said the closures will "allow crews to work safely as they switch the maintenance of traffic from Phase 1 to Phase 2 on the lower deck and begin demolition work associated with Phase 2." The first of the four phases of the project began in September 2021.
In a statement emailed to WDRB News Wednesday evening, officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project said the date has been delayed twice "because the project team determined that additional work was needed to make the switch," and that the original two-day delay "was not adequate to complete the necessary work."
"Upon removal of concrete forms to prepare for the phase two traffic switch, additional work was identified that needed to be completed prior to the switch," project Spokeswoman Andrea Brady said. "The contractor is working diligently to complete the items of work required for the phase switch."
The statement goes on to say, "The project has commitments to the public to publish early closure notices in advance of those closures. Due to the nature of the construction in the rehabilitation of this structure it is difficult to predict every detail that may be encountered that could impact the schedule.
"The project team will share more information about the timing of the nine-day closure as work progresses and a new start date is identified."
During the nine-day closure, the Interstate 64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will also close, along with the I-64 eastbound to Interstate 264 eastbound ramp.
The suggested detour will be using Interstates 265 and 65 instead. Traffic signs and message boards will be posted to alert drivers of the closure and suggested alternate route.
Additionally, through traffic that bypasses I-265 will not be able to cross the bridge, officials said. Instead, the traffic will have to exit onto West 5th Street in New Albany and use local streets to access I-64 West, continuing onto I-265 and the suggested alternate route.
The work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the 59-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
For more information about the project and for updates, click here. To look at the construction timeline for the project, click here.
