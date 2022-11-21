LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sister Visitor Center on west Market Street in west Louisville gave out free Thanksgiving dinner boxes Monday.
Each box was filled with all kinds of holiday staples like green beans, gravy, a dessert and a 9-pound turkey. The food pantry said it's all thanks to a donation of 50 frozen turkeys from St. Michael's Catholic Church.
The center — run by the Catholic Charities of Louisville — said the need to help provide meals has only continued to grow, something that's even more meaningful around the holidays.
"One of the values of a choice pantry is we try to create a very similar experience that we all have when we go shopping," said Sister Paris Slapikas, director of the Sister Visitor Center. "So having a Thanksgiving meal — that we all want to have in our families — is just the value that we have."
People had to sign up in advance to get one of the dinner boxes. Slapikas said the center is also helping people with utility and rent assistance, but the need continues to grow.
"We're extremely grateful for the support that we get," she said. "... We're really hoping that we continue to get support from the community."
