LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West Louisville Performing Arts Academy was among 40 awardees to receive a grant from the Direct Relief's Fund for Health Equity.
The academy received $100,000 for its work to provide year-round access to "quality, out of school time vocal and instrumental music and learning opportunities," according to a news release.
"We are pleased to bolster the indispensable work of these grassroots organizations striving to reduce disparities and increase equity among vulnerable populations," Dr. Byron Scott, co-chair of the Fund for Health Equity, said.
The 40 organizations received funding for a wide range of initiatives, including homelessness, diversifying the healthcare force and sustaining indigenous health practices.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.