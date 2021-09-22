West Louisville Peforming Arts Academy.jpg

The West Louisville Performing Arts Academy performs at Fourth Street Live! during a Juneteenth celebration. (West Louisville Performing Arts Academy/Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West Louisville Performing Arts Academy was among 40 awardees to receive a grant from the Direct Relief's Fund for Health Equity.

The academy received $100,000 for its work to provide year-round access to "quality, out of school time vocal and instrumental music and learning opportunities," according to a news release. 

"We are pleased to bolster the indispensable work of these grassroots organizations striving to reduce disparities and increase equity among vulnerable populations," Dr. Byron Scott, co-chair of the Fund for Health Equity, said. 

The 40 organizations received funding for a wide range of initiatives, including homelessness, diversifying the healthcare force and sustaining indigenous health practices. 

