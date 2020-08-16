LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A west Louisville publication organized a gathering of unity Sunday on the steps of Metro Hall.
Colors Newspaper, an urban features magazine, brought together a group of five faith leaders to speak on social justice and change. Representatives from Jewish, Hindu, Islam, Baptist, and Catholic denominations all spoke. The topic of conversation: the state of humanity.
"In order to have peace and justice, you can not have oppression and regression," said Anthony Gaines II, the executive director and editor of Colors Newspaper.
Sunday marked the first time Colors Newspaper has held an event like this. The publication also organized a march against police brutality in May.
Gaines said Colors Newspaper and participating faith leaders want others to seek awareness and cultural unity during a time of unrest throughout the country.
"We wanted to show that we can all come from different walks and all have the same message and we all just wanted to be peaceful," Gaines said. "We want each other to treat each other respectfully."
