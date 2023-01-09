LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- West Sixth Brewing collaborated with Western Kentucky University for a new beer.
The beer, called 1906 Lager, will be made exclusively for WKU to celebrate its fans and their continuous support of the Kentucky community. It's a crisp, light lager with a low alcohol percentage of 4.2%.
The beer can be enjoyed at a WKU athletics event with friends or while cheering on the Hilltoppers at home. 1906 Lager will be available at WKU and in select stores and restaurants starting Tuesday.
West Sixth Brewing was founded in Lexington in 2012.
