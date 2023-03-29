LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WFPK Waterfront Wednesday released its lineup for the free summer concert series.
The monthly music series near the Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park has a variety of artists performing this summer.
- April 26 - Durand Jones, Ruen Brothers, Producing A Kind Generation
- May 31 - Charley Crockett, Sunny War, Bibelhauser Brothers
- June 28 - The Hold Steady, Turbo Nut, (additional performers to be announced)
- July 26 - Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies, Supreme Beings of Leisure, Jameron
- Aug. 30 - Darlingside, Anemic Royalty, (additional performers to be announced)
- Sept. 27 - Back 2 Mac, Sheryl Rouse Band, Sweet G & The Shine
For the first time, the music event will have a Waterfront KidsDay, a dedicated area for children and families to do hands-on activities, which will be open from 5 to 8 p.m.
Attendees can also enter to win a reserved parking space at the shows, backstage access and swag. To enter for a chance to win, click here.
WFPK Waterfront Wednesday hosts tens of thousands of people each year since it started in 2002. There are food trucks, drink tents, vendor booths and community organizations set up at the free concert.
The lawn opens at 5 p.m. and music begins at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.