LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lucky Kentuckian has won the Kentucky Lottery game "Lucky for Life."
Kentucky Lottery officials said the winning $25,000 ticket was sold at the Ezy Stop Foodmart in Crittenden, Kentucky, on Sunday night.
The individual won the second prize of the game by matching the first five white ball numbers: 4,7,9,15 and 28. They did not match the Lucky Ball, which was number 11.
Kentucky Lottery officials are advising the winner to sign the back of their ticket and make an appointment to claim their prize by calling 800-937-8946.
The $25,000-a-year payout lasts for 20 years and would become part of the winner's estate if they died before that.
The odds of wining the game's second prize is 1 in 1,813,028.
