LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal investigators have issued an "all clear" after a possible explosive device found on the campus of Western Kentucky University was determined to be harmless.
Classes are scheduled to resume at 1:50 p.m. after they were briefly suspended on Wednesday. That came after the device was discovered at Cherry Hall, one of the campus buildings.
Investigators now say it was "construction related," and posed no threat to anyone at the school.
12:07pm update: ALL CLEAR. ATF has determined the material found on campus was construction related and posed no threat to campus. Classes will resume at 1:50 pm.— Western Kentucky University (@wku) September 14, 2022
Several law enforcement agencies were on the scene on Wednesday. Nearby buildings, including College High Hall, Van Meter Hall, Gordon Wilson Hall, Faculty House, Potter House and the Commons were evacuated. Other buildings, including the Downing Student Union and the Preston Center, remained open. Students and staff from other buildings were being redirected there.
Those evacuations have now ended.
An anonymous bomb threat against a parking area on the campus was posted on social media shortly after news of the device was announced. Authorities say that threat was unfounded, but a person of interest has been taken into custody for questioning.
