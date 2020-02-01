AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) – A woman has died, and two others were seriously injured after a train struck a vehicle Saturday in Austin, Indiana.
According to a Facebook post from the Scott County Sheriff's Office, a CSX train ran into a small passenger car just after 5 p.m. Saturday on Christie Road, less than a mile from U.S. Highway 31.
The Scott County Coroner's Office pronounced Stephanie Trabue, 22, dead at the scene, according to the Facebook post. Karli Rose, 20, Hannah Combs, 17, both of Austin, were airlifted to University Hospital in Louisville with "life-threatening injuries," the post said.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office turned the crash investigation over to Indian State Police, which will be conducting a reconstruction of the accident, Goodin said.
