LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floods swept through eastern Kentucky six weeks ago, devastating multiple communities including Hazard.
Heather Davidson, who lives in Hazard with her father, Isaac Eversole, joined her fiancé to help provide around the clock care for Eversole, who is in hospice.
"He's in the end stages of COPD," she said. "He has third stage kidney failure as well as heart issues."
According to Davidson, all three were home the night of the flooding.
"It started around 2 a.m.," she said. "It was scary. I didn't know what to do."
Davidson said her father recently built the house five years ago but has lived on that same property for more than 20 years. She said the area had never experienced flooding like that before.
"It never had flooded actually up in to the yard eve," Davidson said. "I mean, it was bad. I've never seen it do that. It was like a river outside of our house."
Inside the home, Davidson said she and her fiancé both did what they could to protect her father. Davidson said she remembers the water rising as high as her waist.
"I was more worried about my dad, I think, than it washing my house away," she said. "Because I was just afraid it was going to get to him. He's got a catheter, so I had to move everything up. We ended up having to put him on a portable oxygen tank. The hospital bed, we had it raised up all the way and it was up to the bottom of his bed."
Davidson said she called 911 multiple times, but responders were unable to reach them for four hours because roads were blocked by raging flood waters. While they waited for help, she took a picture of her father waiting to be rescued from his bed. In the photo, the murky waters can be seen touching the base of Eversole's mattress.
"He got pneumonia afterward," she said.
When emergency responders arrived, Davidson said they were able to take her father to safety. She said she and her fiancé were stuck in the home another two days.
During that time, Davidson said they finally realized the extent of the damage left behind. The flood waters leaving several inches of mud throughout their entire home on the floors, furniture and cabinets. She also said virtually all of their clothes and personal belongings were ruined that were inside drawers.
"Everything was floating," she said. "I mean, we ended up having the fire extinguisher from the kitchen in our bedroom. Everything was just everywhere. It was so much mud and there is still mud in the house. I'd say at least 2-3 inches of mud."
In another photo that Davidson captured after the water had receded from the home, a water line is seen several feet high on the wall.
Davidson said volunteers who flocked to the area in the days after the flooding helped tear out damaged dry wall. Over a month later, she said there is still so much work to be done to rebuild.
"There really is no fixing it at this point," she said. "I mean, it's going to take a lot. It's probably going to cost more to fix it than what it did for him to build it five years ago."
Davidson said she tried filing for help through the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency but said her request was denied.
"I'm having to appeal that," she said. "My dad's, they did not deny him, but it's only like half of what it would cost to fix the house."
Due to his poor health, Davidson said it's likely the money her father does receive from his aid request will have to be used to help cover medical expenses.
Eversole was taken to a nearby care facility where he is currently staying.
Davidson and her fiancé were able to receive shelter through Red Cross at an area hotel. The two lost their car in the floods when it was swept several hundred feet away by the flow of water. The couple saved what they could from the home and are now living in cramped quarters while trying to figure out what to do next.
"It's really not been enough to get us back on our feet because we lost everything," she said. "It's just been a lot to come up with at once."
To help Davidson's family and others impacted by the flooding in eastern Kentucky, click here to donate to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.