LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died after her car rear-ended into another vehicle on I-264 East near the airport Friday night.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers and the Traffic Unit responded on the crash around 6:30 p.m.
According to police, the woman drove her car into the vehicle in front of her. She was taken to University Hospital where she died a few hours later.
The occupant of the other vehicle did not suffer any injuries.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating. Part of I-264 East was shut down for a few hours but has reopened.
