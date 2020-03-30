LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed during an early-morning fatal crash on I-265 West near Stonestreet Road.
Police received reports of an injury crash at 5:21 a.m. Investigators believe the crash happened after traffic slowed due to a possible stalled vehicle. Three vehicles tried to avoid the stalled vehicle, causing a chain reaction of crashes. One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene.
The westbound lanes of the Gene Snyder are closed with a detour to New Cut Road. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
This story will be updated.
