LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after police say she crashed into a semi truck in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood Tuesday morning.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash took place shortly after 9 a.m. near the intersection of Shepherdsville Road and East Indian Trail.
Police believe a woman driving a passenger vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection and drove under a semi truck that was traveling southbound on Shepherdsville Road.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to University Hospital, where she died from her injuries. Her name has not yet been released. No one else was injured in the crash.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
