LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is in critical condition after being shot several times Thursday night in the Russell neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were called to the 500 block of Quest Drive, near Muhammad Ali Boulevard and 13th Street, around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
Officers found a woman at the scene suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was transported to University Hospital, where, as of 11:15 p.m., she remained in critical condition, according to Smiley.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting "due to the severity of the woman’s injuries," Smiley said in a statement. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
