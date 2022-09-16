LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman with three children in her car was killed in an accident in southwest Louisville Friday night.
Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said Third Division officers responded to a rollover crash involving one vehicle at Third Street/Village Park Drive just after 10 p.m.
Officers found a woman who had been ejected from her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ruoff said "three juvenile passengers" were transported to Norton Children's to be checked, but no injuries were reported or apparent.
Police believe the accident may have been caused by "a vehicular issue," but LMPD's Traffic Unit is still investigating "all possibilities," Ruoff said.
No other information was immediately available.
