LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a woman was killed and a juvenile was hurt in a crash that happened early Saturday morning.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, Second Division officers and the LMPD Traffic Unit responded to a report of a car that hit a tree in the 4100 block of Algonquin Parkway, near South 41st Street.
When officers arrived, they found the woman and minor suffering from "serious injuries." The woman was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital, where she is still being treated.
Police say no one else was inside the vehicle.
The name of the woman who died has not been released.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
