LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was hit and killed Monday night on Dixie Highway while trying to help another person.
Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified Angela Cecil, 50, after a multi-vehicle accident in south Jefferson County. The Radcliff woman was hit while crossing Dixie Highway at 11:03 p.m. Monday.
Louisville Metro Police said a drunk driver tried to make an abrupt u-turn that resulted in an accident. A separate car then crashed into a ditch while trying to avoid the first accident.
After the first two accidents occurred, Cecil tried to cross Dixie Highway to help the person that wrecked into the ditch. Cecil was hit by another car and died at the scene.
"Someone risked their life to try to save someone else, and it became a tragedy," LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said. "It's very unfortunate situation here."
Stephen W. Brown Jr., 29, was arrested and charged with a DUI after making the u-turn on Dixie Highway.
LMPD said the driver of the vehicle that hit Cecil has not been charged.
