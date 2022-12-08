LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing three people in a wrong-way DUI crash in southern Indiana is asking a judge to be released early.
Taylor Barefoot was 31 when she pleaded guilty in March 2021 to three counts of causing death while operating a motor vehicle while drunk, and one count of involuntary manslaughter. The involuntary manslaughter charge is in connection with the death of an unborn fetus caused by the crash.
Barefoot received a 20-year sentence and was required to serve 12 years, followed by eight years of supervised probation.
According to court documents, Barefoot was drunk when she drove westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 265 in Floyd County, Indiana, in the evening hours of March 7, 2020, before she collided head-on into an oncoming vehicle. Taylor Cole, 21, her 3-year-old son and a passenger, Leah Renee Dunn, 22, were killed in the crash. Dunn's 3-year-old son was also injured in the crash.
Barefoot was brought to court on Thursday in a green, jail-issued jumpsuit and handcuffs. During the hearing, Barefoot shared how she has spent her time in prison trying to better herself. Barefoot said since starting her sentence, her husband has filed for divorce and she has not seen her daughter in person. Barefoot is serving her time at the Rockville Correctional Facility and said she does not want her daughter to see her in prison.
Before the hearing, family and friends of the victims held signs and a protest outside the courthouse.
"We decided to do the protest because the signs basically said what we wanted to say," said Carla McDonough, Taylor Cole's mother. "We didn't know if we were gonna get to speak in there. Turns out we could not. Barefoot could talk about how great she's doing and all the things she's completed and everything how she's doing so great, but what about us? We didn't get to tell her our life is, how I'm suffering. I don't care if she's suffering, she deserves to suffer."
Floyd County Circuit Court Judge J. Terrence “Terry” Cody said he will consider the testimony, evidence and letters from family members before making a decision.
A lawsuit filed by one of the victim's family claims Barefoot left a party hosted by Sazerac, where she worked as a recruiter. The complaint says she was served liquor at the party not long before she got behind the wheel.
Related Stories:
- Ky. woman who killed 3 in wrong-way DUI crash in Floyd County, Ind. learns her sentence
- Drunk driver pleads guilty to causing wrong-way crash that killed 3 people in Floyd County
- Driver charged in Floyd County wrong-way crash that killed 3 pleads not guilty
- Lawsuit claims driver, Sazerac Company both at fault in triple fatal crash in southern Indiana
- Three killed in wrong-way crash on I-265 in southern Indiana
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.