JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- Some women spent their weekend getting a crash course in self-defense.
Gracie Jiu-Jitsu in Jeffersonville hosted a self-defense seminar Sunday. The event gives a preview of the group's "Women Empowered" program.
It aims to teach women ages 13 and up some self-defense techniques.
Women at the seminar get an overview of the program and run through some strategies.
Instructors say the course goes beyond actions a person can take in the heat of the moment, also teaching participants about creating good boundaries and understanding situational awareness.
"Of course you can't develop street reflexes overnight, so hopefully we can have them train and become even better at it. But, just that little bit of awareness of what's going on is what we look for," said Brad Haynes, chief instructor of Gracie Jiu-Jitsu and owner of Awesome Sports and Camps.
"Women Empowered" teaches 20 techniques to defend against the most common attack strategies.
Women who are interested can start with a free 30-day trial.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.