LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The World Pickleball Tour is making a stop this weekend in Louisville.
Tournament play in the GE Louisville Pickleball Classic started Friday at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park. More than 1,000 players are competing for $5,000 in prizes.
Food trucks and live music were also brought in for the weekend.
Area players said they're excited to see tournaments like this bringing more people from out of town to the area.
"We played no one from Louisville today," said Lelia Sublett, who placed second Friday in women's doubles. "We live a couple miles from here, and this is where we play, and we just thought, 'Let's try it just for fun!' We've never done anything like this before."
Play continues at 8 a.m. Saturday with mixed doubles play followed by men's doubles and women's singles Sunday.
