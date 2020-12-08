LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In hopes of reminding the community to wear a mask this holiday season, a Louisville advertising agency has erected what they say is the world's tallest masked nutcracker.
For the past five years, PriceWeber, located at at 10701 Shelbyville Road, has transformed its bell tower into a nutcracker.
This year, you can tell the nutcracker has been listening to the CDC and Gov. Andy Beshear when it comes to COVID-19 precautions, as he's outfitted with a mask.
“Even during the current pandemic, we wanted to carry on the tradition, so our nutcracker will join Team Kentucky and wear a mask to keep our community safe," said Fred Davis, CEO of PriceWeber.
PriceWeber says the giant nutcracker, which stands at 39 feet and six inches tall, even has a moving jaw that could crack a nut — if they had a ladder tall enough to test it out.
