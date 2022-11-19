LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than four weeks after about a dozen cows got loose in Cherokee Park, the final one was captured Saturday.
In a Facebook Live video early Saturday afternoon, Tara Bassett documented the cow being chased by several men on horseback near Beargrass Creek.
The cows first got loose Oct. 21, police were called to Dog Hill at Cherokee Park, where they found nearly a dozen cattle loose on the park. A Louisville Metro Police spokesman said the cows escaped after after a cattle truck was involved in a crash with another vehicle. Both vehicles had pulled over near the intersection of Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive. As the driver off the cattle truck was in the process of off-loading the cattle to another vehicle, they got away.
Most of them were captured later that day. But one continued to elude wranglers.
On Nov. 13, Louisville Metro Animal Services said the final cow was located, but it was never captured. On Saturday a wrangler from West Virginia helped chase the cow through an area near Beargrass Creek. After several hours of chase — part of which approached Interstate 64 — the cow was lassoed at a construction site near the corner of Grinstead Drive and Lexington Road.
After being loaded into a trailer, the cow was bussed to Tribe Animal Sanctuary in east Louisville.
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
- Last cow has been spotted after escaping truck near Cherokee Park
- 3 cows found in the Highlands, 1 cow still missing, Louisville police say
- Police called to Cherokee Park after several cows found wandering loose
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.