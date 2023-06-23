RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- After almost 80 years, comrades finally got to say "welcome home" to a fallen World War II soldier.
Indiana native Pvt. First Class Leonard Adams was killed in 1945 in a battle against the Germans where only two men made it out alive.
Unidentified and alone, he was buried in an American war cemetery in Belgium in an unmarked grave.
But 78 years later, thanks to new DNA evidence and technology, Adams had a proper burial in Radcliff, Kentucky.
A funeral service was held for Adams on Friday, before his burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery. No one in attendance knew the veteran personally, but they all wanted to show their respect for the Dana, Indiana, native, who died at the age of 25.
"When one comes back who's been MIA, like Leonard, it's really great to honor him and feel this closure," Kelly Shehan, with Charging Forward for America, said.
Many showed up from Fort Knox to demonstrate the military value: never leave a fallen comrade behind.
"It's a testimony (of) how hard we're willing to work. Even 78 years later, to try to bring our fallen comrades back home," Chaplain Maj. Jonathan Lorenz, with the U.S. Army, said.
More than 80,000 fallen Americans have never made it back home. But DNA technology means soldiers like Adams' can continue to bring closure.
The Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) Accounting Agency disinterred Adams' remains. Through new DNA technology, they were able to positively identify him.
"Every week, remains are being identified from a different battle. World War II, Korea and Vietnam," Shehan said.
While everyone in the military is a family, Adams' last surviving relatives couldn't make it to the final salute and goodbye.
"He has two surviving cousins, but they were not able to be here. They're over 100 years old. So the flag was presented to a representative and we'll make sure that flag gets to the surviving family members," Lorenz said.
Leonard Adams, now back home, back with so many others at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff, where they will be honored forever.
"I encourage you to remember, that no plot can be purchased on this sacred ground. It must be earned," Lorenz said.
