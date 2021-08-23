LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Honor Flight Bluegrass is looking for World War II veterans to fly to the nation’s capitol for free.
While in Washington D.C., they'll visit the memorial dedicated to their service as well as other war memorials like the Korean and Vietnam wars and more. The Louisville-based nonprofit flies veterans to Washington, D.C. and provides police escorts to each of their respective memorials.
Honor Flight Bluegrass hasn't been able to fly veterans to Washington, D.C. in about two years because of COVID-19. During that time, 35 veterans have died, who were scheduled to be on a flight.
The upcoming flight on Oct. 20 will be the only one this year. The organization is hoping to include as many World War II veterans as possible.
“We believe in the state of Kentucky, in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, there are about 2,000 to 3,000 World War Two Veterans still with us," Jeff Thoke with Honor Flight Bluegrass said. "There are about 300,000 left of the 16 million men and women who served in World War Two, but they’re disappearing at about 300 a day.
“An 18-year-old in 1945 is now 94. So if you do the math, the youngest World War Two veteran who legally served in World War Two is 94. Think of that.”
Korean War veterans are also encouraged to apply for the flight.
To sign up a veteran, you can apply on the Honor Flight Bluegrass website by clicking here or by calling (888) 998-1941.
The deadline to apply for the Oct. 20 flight is Sept. 7.
