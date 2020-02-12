LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers made an arrest in a 2019 homicide case.
Jaylin Bell, 24, is charged with murder in the death of Kayla Hunter-Percell, who was shot and killed Dec. 6 in Old Louisville.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 7 p.m. that night in the 100 block of East Caldwell Street, near South First Street, and found Hunter-Percell had been shot at the scene. She was taken to University Hospital, where she later died.
On the night of the shooting, police said they believed the shooting happened after Hunter-Percell had an altercation of some sort with another female, who reportedly fled the scene.
Hunter-Percell left behind three young children, Antonio, Ty'Mekia and Ty'Ana. Her friends and family remember her as a loving mother who did everything with her kids.
Bell was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence. He's due in arraignment court Thursday morning.
