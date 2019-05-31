80-year-old woman fighting lung cancer visits Louisville Zoo for the first time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 80-year-old woman from Henry County got to check a big item off her bucket list Friday.
In 80 years, Betty Crawford had never visited a zoo. So on Friday, family, friends and others surprised her with a trip to the Louisville Zoo.
Crawford is in hospice care with lung cancer.
"Usually, she gets up in the morning with a headache," said Connie Castillo, Crawford's daughter. "And this morning, I said, 'How do you feel?' She said, 'All right.' Good! Zoo-bound! Yeah, she had no idea."
During her visit, Crawford got to feed the giraffes and see her favorite animals, the monkeys.
