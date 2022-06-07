LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of most memorable moments during the University of Louisville's regional baseball game Monday actually happened off the field.
Cameron Masterman's big two-run home run to win the game also won the heart of a young fan. Jack Estep ended up with the home run ball.
And after the game, Masterman told Jack he could keep it. He even autographed the ball and Jack's U of L baseball cap.
Jack Estep caught Cam Masterman’s NCAA Regional-winning HR, and offered to give it to him. “Keep it,” Masterman said. Later, he said “That’s probably a special moment for that kid. The moment is enough for me. I'll probably remember for the rest of my life. Just really grateful.” pic.twitter.com/qsh2pqQGfW— Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) June 6, 2022
"That was probably a special moment for that kid, and that moment is special enough for me," Masterman said. "That’s something I’ll probably remember for the rest of my life. I’m just really grateful for that moment."
Louisville Athletic Director Josh Heird tweeted about the moment, saying, "This was an absolutely fabulous day for Louisville baseball, but this is what this program is all about. This program, these young men, they do it the right way. Card fans should feel great and be proud of this program!!"
This was an absolutely fabulous day for @LouisvilleBSB, but the note below is what this program is all about. This program, these young men, they do it the right way. @GoCards fans should feel great and be proud of this program!! #GoCards https://t.co/6zljC156BK— Josh Heird (@joshheird) June 7, 2022
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.