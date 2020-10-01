LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has a new police chief, at least for now.
Interim Chief Yvette Gentry was sworn in at City Hall Thursday morning, but she's only taking the job on a temporary basis.
Gentry spent more than 20 years at the Louisville Metro Police Department before retiring in 2014. She's the first Black woman to be named chief of police in the city.
She takes over for Robert Schroeder, who retired on Thursday.
One of Gentry's goals, she says, is equity and making sure that people are treated fairly regardless of background.
"I'm a runaway," she said. "I got kicked out of school, got kicked out of band ... but today I am chief."
She is not an applicant for the permanent position. Instead, she agreed to come on for six months while that person is found.
