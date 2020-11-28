SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoneton Fire Chief Rob Orkies is on a ventilator in the hospital in critical condition, battling COVID-19 and cancer. The Zoneton Fire Department and his family are asking the community for prayers.
According to Zoneton Fire Marshal Kevin Moulton, a week into his chemotherapy, Chief Orkies was diagnosed with COVID-19. He has been in the hospital since November 9 after not feeling well and on a ventilator since November 19.
In late September, Chief Orkies was diagnosed with a type of skin cancer. Moulton said shortly after his cancer was removed in October, Orkies had to be rushed to the hospital for blood clots in his lungs, which were removed.
He started cancer radiation and chemotherapy in early November, which was set to last through December. However, after being diagnosed with COVID-19, recovering from the virus is the primary focus. Moulton said Orkies is taking "baby steps" but playing the "waiting game."
On Monday, the chief's fire house hosted a group prayer, which included a chaplain and the chief's family. His fellow firefighters and family also visited him in the hospital, pulling up to his second floor hospital room by firetruck.
On Thanksgiving, his family, who manages the #8101 Strong Facebook page, asked the community to say a prayer.
Copyright 2020. WDRB News. All rights reserved.