LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Halloween tradition for the Zoneton Fire Department kicked off on Wednesday evening.
Neighbors were greeted by fire sirens, flashing lights and music. The fire department is taking its firetrucks around the community to hand out three-pound bags of candy to local children.
This is the 24th year for the candy giveaway that is normally held at the fire station. The department made the event mobile to make it safer during the pandemic.
Families met the firefighters at the end of their driveways to get their candy. Firefighters will visit more neighborhoods Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
