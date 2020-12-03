SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The corona virus will not stop a 23 year tradition of the Zoneton Fire District's Santa Fire Truck.
The truck will spend 3-4 hours visiting neighborhoods on 11 different nights around Shepherdsville starting Thursday, December 3rd.
According to the fire district's Facebook page, there will not be a reveal party this year in order to limit large gatherings. Also, Santa will not be making stops at Walmart this year or coming down from the truck for pictures due to COVID-19 concerns.
For a list of times and locations, click here.
