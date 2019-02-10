LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a busy weekend for a local fire department, who responded to a dozen calls in just a little over a day.
The Zoneton Fire Protection District posted photos to their Facebook page on Saturday.
The district says between Friday and early Saturday morning it responded to 12 calls for service, including two working structure fires.
The photos they posted are from the last fire they responded to in that stretch around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.
They say the home on Stave Mill Road in Shepherdsville was engulfed in flames when they got there, and that there was "no hope to save anything."
No injuries were reported in that fire.
