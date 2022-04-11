LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kenny Payne announced the first member of his University of Louisville men’s basketball coaching staff Monday, welcoming former Duke assistant Nolan Smith to the Cards.
Smith, the son of Derek Smith, a star on the Cards’ 1980 NCAA championship team, played point guard at Duke and worked on Mike Krzyzewski’s staff the last five seasons.
“I’m thrilled to welcome home one of the brightest young stars in the college basketball world,” Payne said in a news release. “Nolan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from one of the premier programs in the country, as well as having worked with and beside one of the best coaches in the game in Mike Krzyzewski. Nolan’s character, love for young people and work ethic will be a major asset for our basketball program and this university. His father is looking down on us smiling, because his blood and spirit are running through this program once again.”
KP got his guy. @NdotSmitty is being announced as @LouisvilleMBB newest assistant coach. pic.twitter.com/nVoDeTvms1— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) April 11, 2022
He led the Blue Devils to the 2010 NCAA title before the Portland Trailblazers selected him in the first round of the NBA Draft the following summer. After a short career in the NBA, the G-League and overseas, Smith returned to Duke as a program.
He was elevated to full-time assistant coach prior to last season and was a critical factor in Duke assembling the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the nation.
“They say second chances don’t come around often; so the opportunity to officially say, ‘I am a Cardinal,’ I couldn’t pass up,” Smith said in a news release. “As a young boy growing up in Louisville, I was taught early the rich history of Louisville Basketball and the deep pride that comes with it. It is with that same pride that I have taken this opportunity to join Coach KP’s staff. To echo what Coach KP said in his press conference, it is an opportunity to come home and do something special in a community that we hold so dear to our hearts. We will dedicate ourselves day-in and day-out to our players and the Louisville Basketball community.”
Related Stories:
- BOZICH | As others flourish, Louisville basketball deserves NCAA resolution
- Reports: Dre Davis becomes the fifth Louisville player to enter the transfer portal
- BOZICH | Louisville in talks to add Duke's Nolan Smith as top assistant on Kenny Payne's staff
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.