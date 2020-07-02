LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Although one person is in custody for the shooting death of 27-year-old Tyler Gerth last Saturday in Jefferson Square Park, LMPD homicide detectives continue to investigate the case.
Police charged 23-year-old Steven Nelson Lopez with Gerth's murder on June 29, along with nine counts of wanton endangerment. On Thursday police asked the public to help identify a witness seen in a video taken moments before the shooting.
According to police, the video appears to show Lopez shoving someone on his left, then pulling the gun from a man in a black tac-vest. After viewing the video frame by frame, police say Lopez appears to reach with his right hand and pull the weapon from the other man's left side, before opening fire.
Police say everyone immediately scattered when the gunfire started -- except for the man in the vest, who does not move until seven seconds after Lopez grabbed his gun.
Police say Lopez was most recently arrested with a gun on June 19, and it's still in the LMPD property room.
Police were able to identify the man in the video, and have spoken with him. He is considered a witness in the case.
