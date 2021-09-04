LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville FC came away with a point against one of the NWSL's top teams in the coaching debut of Mario Sanchez Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium.
Nadia Nadim scored in the 23rd minute off a long lead pass from CeCe Kizer. It was Nadim's 3rd goal with Racing and her 31st league goal.
OL Reign, who came into the game in 3rd place in the league standings, applied pressure throughout before finally breaking through on a Bethany Balcer header in the 74th minute. The game ended 1-1.
Sanchez just took over the team Tuesday night after Christy Holly was fired for cause. Sanchez has experience as a college head coach and has been serving as the head of the club's youth academy system.
Next up for Racing Louisville is a visit to the Orlando Pride next Saturday.
