LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The second-ranked Louisville women’s game with North Carolina has been postponed for a third time after a positive COVID-19 test within the UNC program.
The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 13, rescheduled for Jan. 1 and rescheduled again for Jan. 5 at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville’s Jan. 10 game at Florida State has also been postponed following positive tests within the Seminoles program. U of L will now host Clemson on that same date.
U of L will now host UT Martin on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
