LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville volleyball is hoping to move several games out of the L&N Federal Credit Union Arena over the next few years and into the KFC Yum! Center to give more fans a chance to experience one of the best teams in the country.
They have one such game scheduled this year. It's Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m. against Notre Dame.
"The attendance record for a regular season game at Louisville is about 5700," said head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. "Our goal is to shatter that record next Wednesday against Notre Dame. And hopefully have something to shoot for in the future."
Coming off a Final Four season in which they went into the NCAA tournament as the undefeated top-ranked team in the nation, this year's team is rolling again. They are 17-1, 8-0 in the ACC and ranked second in the country.
"I definitely believe last year's success has made us more confident and given the players more confidence to say 'We can do this,'" said Busboom Kelly. "They also know what they need to do to get there. So that's been really cool to see different people step up and the veterans really take the reins. It's hard to understand just how much hard work and how much luck you have to have to make is as far as we did last year. But we're excited with what we're doing this year and truly believe we have another chance to make a deep run."
The Cardinals have two matches on the road this weekend before the Notre Dame match. They will travel to Virginia on Friday at 7 p.m. and play at Pittsburgh on Sunday at 1 p.m.
To purchase tickets for the match against Notre Dame, click here.
