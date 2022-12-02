LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Welcome to Championship Weekend. Here is the most pressing question in college football?
Can John Lewis take his place next to Kirby Smart, Jim Harbaugh, Lincoln Riley and Sonny Dykes among the the biggest winners in the game this fall?
All Lewis needs to do is hold his $450 lead on Tom Lane and $475 lead on Eric Crawford to win the WDRB Against the Spread contest for this season.
In the greatest worst to first move of the season, Lewis was buried in last place in early October, bet everything on Louisville to beat Virginia and has left the rest of us wondering what the heck is going on.
Griffin Gonzalez is a long-shot play to take the (imaginary) jackpot but he's got to hit one of his outlandish three-team parlays — and he hasn't hit one of those since Lou Holtz was the coach at Notre Dame.
Play ball.
John Lewis
- Week 13 Bankroll: $1,300
- Week 13 Picks: Hit on Purdue and Kentucky, missed on WKU. Won $100
- Week 14 Bankroll: $1,400
Week 14 Picks:
- $150 UTSA (-8 1/2) vs North Texas, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- "What's not to like about UTSA? A solid quarterback in Frank Harris and home field advantage for a conference championship is enough for me."
- $50 Purdue (+17) vs Michigan, Saturday, 8 p.m., Indianapolis.
- "Maybe Michigan expending its offense last week in that incredible game against Ohio State. The Wolverines may win, but that spread against a determined (Jeff) Brohm Squad seems high in the title game."
- $75 Ohio (+3) vs Toledo, Saturday, Noon
- "The Bobcats are going for their first (Mid-American Conference) title since 1968 and will do it with backup QB CJ Harris, who has looked good. Toledo has been bothered by injuries as well. Give me Ohio making history with the MAC Championship."
Tom Lane
- Week 13 Bankroll: $750
- Week 13 Picks: Hit Kentucky and Michigan, lost on IU. Won $200
- Week 14 Bankroll: $950
Week 14 Picks: "It's win or go home time. Make it $300 on each game to attempt to leap Lewis for the title."
- USC (-2 1/2) vs. Utah, Friday, 8 p.m.
- TCU (-1 1/2) vs Kansas St, Saturday, Noon.
- Tulane vs. UCF Saturday, 4 p.m. Over 57.
Eric Crawford
- Week 13 Bankroll: $725
- Week 13 Picks: Hit Kentucky and Washington, lost on Ole Miss. Won $200
- Week 14 Bankroll: $925
Week 14 Picks:
- $250 – on Utah (+2 1/2) vs. USC, Friday, 8 p.m.
- "Just a hunch."
- $600 – On TCU (-1 1/2) vs. Kansas State, Saturday, Noon.
- "TCU is clicking. They went into Texas and won. Won at Baylor. They've already beaten Kansas State. Loading up."
- $100 – On UCF (+3 1/2) vs. Tulane, Saturday, 4 p.m.
- "UCF beat Tulane at home three weeks ago and they are more used to big-game situations."
Rick Bozich
- Week 13 Bankroll: $500
- Week 13 Picks: Hit on USC, lost on Indiana and Louisville. Lost $100
- Week 14 Bankroll: $400
Week 14 Picks:
- $150 on USC (-2 1/2) vs. Utah, Friday, 8 p.m.
- "The Trojans lost to the Utes by 1 in Salt Lake City. They've improved since then and are playing to secure their spot in the football playoffs. Lincoln Riley needs to justify his contract."
- $150 on TCU (-1 1/2) vs. Kansas State, Saturday, Noon.
- "This line makes no sense which means the wise guys know something the rest of us don't know. The Frogs are unbeaten, beat KSU by 10 and are playing for a spot in the playoff."
- $100 on Purdue (+17) vs. Michigan, Saturday, 8 p.m.
- "Call it a homer pick, but Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has 3-0 record against top-five opponents and he loves the big stage."
Griffin Gonzalez
- Week 13 Bankroll: $781.06
- Week 13 Picks: Missed $400 parlay, picking Ohio State to beat Michigan
- Week 14 Bankroll: $381.06
Week 14 Picks: "All in."
- $381.06 to win $2,215.43
- USC (-2 1/2 vs. Utah, Friday, 8 p.m.
- LSU (+17 1/2) vs. Georgia, Saturday, 4 p.m.
- Purdue (+17) vs. Michigan, Saturday, 8 p.m.
